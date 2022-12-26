WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1018 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following

areas, Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino

Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Lake, Northwestern

Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern

Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity, Southwestern Humboldt and

Southwestern Mendocino Interior.

* WHEN...From 7 PM PST this evening through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of small rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be

flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and small rivers

are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE RIVER COMPLEX

BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive

rainfall continue to be possible over the eastern portions of the

River Complex burn scar.

area, Northern Trinity.

* WHEN...From 7 PM PST this evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the eastern portions of the River

Complex burn scar. Rainfall rates near one inch per hour are

expected up to and during the period of the watch. Be sure to

stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy

rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas,

urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent

wildfire burn scars.

- National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy

rainfall over the eastern portions of the River Complex burn

scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

