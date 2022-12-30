WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Eureka CA

340 PM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

...The National Weather Service in Eureka CA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in California...

Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County.

For the Russian River...including Hopland...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,

television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 345 AM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW

AFTERNOON...

...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Russian River near Hopland.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding of Highway 175 is expected at the

approaches to the Russian River bridge. Expect flooding of

cropland on the right bank of river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 3:00 PM PST Friday the stage was 13.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this

afternoon to 15.9 feet late this evening. It will then fall

below flood stage late tonight to 6.1 feet early Monday

afternoon. It will rise to 8.0 feet Monday evening. It will

then fall to 6.1 feet Tuesday evening. It will then rise

again but remain below flood stage.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

15.6 feet on 03/28/2012.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

