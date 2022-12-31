WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1244 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 1245 AM PST early this morning for

a portion of northwest California, including the following county,

Humboldt.

Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM PST Saturday for a

portion of northwest California.

a portion of northwest California, including the following counties,

Del Norte, Humboldt and Trinity.

portions of central California and northwest California, including

the following counties, in central California, Lake. In northwest

California, Humboldt, Mendocino and Trinity.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 400 PM PST Saturday for a

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following

areas, Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt

Coast, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior and

Southwestern Humboldt.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area

creeks and streams are elevated and could flood with more heavy

rain. This may include Jacoby Creek at old Arcata road and Berta

road at the Elk River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern

Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino

Interior, Southern Trinity and Southwestern Mendocino Interior.

rain. This may include Highway 1 just north of Point Arena.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

area, Southern Lake.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Rain will

increase the risk of rock and mudslides. Area creeks and streams

are elevated and could flood with more heavy rain.

