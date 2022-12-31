WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Eureka CA 843 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California... Eel River at Fernbridge affecting Humboldt County. For the Eel River...including Fernbridge...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov\/eka. The next statement will be issued this evening at 600 PM PST. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Eel River at Fernbridge. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, The western half of the Eel Delta may be completely flooded, especially if at or above this level for an extended period of time. This includes areas northwest of Loleta and Cannibal Island Road. Owners of livestock should take appropriate action to protect their animals. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 AM PST Saturday the stage was 20.58 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 21.4 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.3 feet on 01\/18\/2016. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather