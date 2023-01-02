WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

502 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Most snowfall has ended.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET...

* WHAT...Wet snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of up to two inches.

* WHERE...Northern Lake County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state of California can be

obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

