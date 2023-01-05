WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 209 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior and Southwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather