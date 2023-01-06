WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023 _____ FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Eureka CA 1110 AM PST Fri Jan 6 2023 ...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in California... Russian River near Hopland affecting Southeastern Mendocino Interior zone. Navarro River at Navarro affecting Southwestern Mendocino Interior zone. For the Russian River...including Hopland...flooding is possible. For the Navarro River...including Navarro...flooding is possible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at weather.gov\/eka. The next statement will be issued this evening at 715 PM PST. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Russian River near Hopland. * WHEN...From Saturday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Significant flooding of Highway 175 at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Minor flooding of Highway 222 near Ukiah, and in crop land along the left and right banks of the Russian River near Hopland. At 18.0 feet, Flooding of Highway 222 near Ukiah. Secondary roads in low-lying areas will be flooded in the Hopland, Ukiah, and Talmage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM PST Friday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY EVENING... * WHERE...Navarro River at Navarro. * WHEN...From late Saturday night to late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Flooding of Highway 128 approximately 5 miles east of Highway 1 is certain and the road will be closed. Motorists should use alternate routes. At 30.0 feet, Water will flow over the south bank of the river approximately 1 mile east of Highway 1, and begins to flood property in this area including six homes. Expect closure of Highway 128. Motorists should use alternate routes. - At 10:15 AM PST Friday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather