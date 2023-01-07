WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1024 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

* WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt County.

* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until noon Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior County.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Southwestern Mendocino Interior County.

* WHEN...Until noon Saturday.

* WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior County.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to noon Saturday.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 4 AM

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph

* WHERE...Del Norte Interior and Northern Humboldt Interior

Counties.

* WHEN...From noon Saturday to 4 AM Sunday.

* WHERE...Mendocino Coast County.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather