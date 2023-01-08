WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Eureka CA 755 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Southern Humboldt Interior and Southwestern Humboldt. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... area, Southern Trinity. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Lake and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather