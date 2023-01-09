WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 209 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather