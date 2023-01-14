WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1017 PM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Locally stronger gusts over ridgetops and exposed

terrain.

* WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Mendocino Coast,

Northwestern Mendocino Interior and Southwestern Mendocino

Interior Counties. Including all Mendocino coastal communities

and exposed elevations and ridgetops above 2000 feet.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM PST

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and

Northern Humboldt Interior Counties. Including the communities

around Humboldt Bay, Trinidad, Orick and Shelter Cove.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 4 PM PST Saturday.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 PM PST

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Locally stronger gusts over ridgetops and exposed terrain.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Del Norte Interior Counties...

including Klamath, Crescent City and surrounding communities.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 PM PST Saturday.

