WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Eureka CA 414 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Mendocino County through 445 PM PST... At 413 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers and thunderstorms from Point Arena to Fort Bragg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Ukiah, Point Arena, Boonville, Gualala, Philo, Manchester, Navarro and Yorkville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3881 12360 3882 12360 3885 12365 3887 12365 3892 12373 3895 12374 3900 12370 3905 12369 3913 12372 3914 12374 3916 12373 3918 12376 3929 12326 3881 12313 3881 12337 3878 12337 3878 12350 3876 12352 TIME...MOT...LOC 0013Z 257DEG 26KT 3894 12366 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather