WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Eureka CA 612 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 ...A thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Humboldt and central Del Norte Counties through 645 PM PST... At 612 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Klamath, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Klamath, Klamath Glen and Requa. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4168 12368 4167 12369 4164 12368 4163 12370 4162 12371 4159 12372 4159 12370 4141 12401 4144 12407 4154 12408 4157 12410 4160 12410 4161 12411 4180 12391 TIME...MOT...LOC 0212Z 214DEG 30KT 4153 12406 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Santa Cruz and southeastern Santa Clara Counties through 645 PM PST... Brown Valley Road, or near Corralitos, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. San Jose, Watsonville, Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Corralitos, Brown Valley Road, Freedom, Eureka Canyon Road, Uvas Canyon Park, Amesti, Interlaken, San Martin, Aptos Hills-Larkin Valley, Aptos Hills-Larkin and Day Valley. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3690 12179 3705 12190 3734 12160 3704 12134 TIME...MOT...LOC 0212Z 236DEG 34KT 3705 12179 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____