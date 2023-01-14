WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Eureka CA 655 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall over already saturated ground continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following counties, Del Norte and Humboldt. * WHEN...Until 830 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small creeks and streams. Creek and stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 655 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to training thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding due to existing saturated soils. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. - Thunderstorm activity is beginning to ease. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.4 inches are possible through this evening while the storm threat remains. This will maintain the threat of minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Klamath, Klamath Glen and Requa. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM PST THIS EVENING... rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following county, Orange. * WHEN...Until 845 PM PST. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. - At 655 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicate heavy rain in the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.95 inches of rain have - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, western Corona, Orange, Fullerton, Costa Mesa and Mission Viejo. - https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather