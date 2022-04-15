WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 16, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1233 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...White Mountains of Inyo County, Death Valley National

Park, Western Mojave Desert and Eastern Mojave Desert. This

includes Barstow and Baker.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Widespread blowing dust is likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Beware of sudden crosswinds and reductions

in visibility due to blowing dust on I-15 between Barstow and

Baker.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

* WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and Owens Valley.

Sudden crosswinds could overturn high profile vehicles

traveling on US-395.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Beware of sudden crosswinds on US-395 as

well as pockets of blowing dust reducing visibility.

