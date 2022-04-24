WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022 _____ LAKE WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 551 PM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM PDT \/6 PM MST\/ THIS EVENING... Breezy north winds along the Colorado River Valley will persist through sunset, but have subsided to below Lake Wind Advisory criteria. The Lake Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire on time. ...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM PDT \/6 PM MST\/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RH... through sunset, but have subsided to below Red Flag Warning criteria. Relative humidities have begun to improve into the double-digits. The Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire on _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather