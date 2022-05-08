WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022

DUST STORM WARNING

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

601 PM PDT Sun May 8 2022

...A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT FOR SOUTH

CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

At 558 PM PDT, a dust channel southeast of Amboy impacting Highway

62 is moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 50 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

California Highway 62 between Vidal Junction and Twentynine Palms.

Locations impacted include...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

...THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY HAS EXPIRED...

The dust storm which prompted the warning has weakened somewhat and

should continue to weaken early this evening. Therefore, the dust

storm warning has been allowed to expire. However, areas of blowing

dust may continue to produce low visibility at times, locally below

one mile.

