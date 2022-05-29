WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 29, 2022 _____ DUST STORM WARNING Dust Storm Warning National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1111 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022 ...THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 AM PDT... The dust channel which prompted the warning has weakened across the Twentynine Palms area and winds have lessened in the last two hours. Therefore, the dust storm warning will be allowed to expire. Areas of blowing dust will continue to make travel difficult for parts of State Route 62 between Twentynine Palms and Vidal Junction however. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather