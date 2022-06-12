WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 749 PM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT \/8 PM MST\/ THIS EVENING... Excessive heat will ease tomorrow and the warning will be allowed to expire. ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT \/8 PM MST\/ THIS Decreasing wind speeds are expected overnight and the wind advisory will be allowed to expire. ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. Strongest winds are expected across the Western Las Vegas Valley downwind of the Spring Mountains. * WHERE...Far southern Nevada and northern San Bernardino County in California. This includes the Las Vegas Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Tree limbs could be blown down from gusty winds and a few power outages may result. Reduced visibilities on area roadways possible due to blowing dust. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather