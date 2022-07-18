WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

West central San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 400 PM PDT.

* At 321 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest

of Newberry Springs, or 10 miles northeast of Daggett, moving

northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated. Gusts to 60 mph was measured at the

Daggett-Barstow airport and dime size hail was reported

by trained spotters.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Daggett and Yermo.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 105.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 6 and 19.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

