AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1107 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by multiple rounds of thunderstorms

producing excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast California and southern Nevada,

including the following areas, in southeast California, Eastern

Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Las Vegas Valley, Southern

Clark County, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon and Western Clark

and Southern Nye County.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff and heavy downpours may result in the

rapid onset of flooding in area washes, creeks, streams, and other

low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- In addition to flash flooding, these thunderstorms will be

capable of producing gusty outflow winds from their direction

and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor the forecast and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. If you come across a flooded

roadway, turn around, don't drown.

