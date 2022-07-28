WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona...

East central San Bernardino County in southern California...

South central Clark County in southern Nevada...

* Until 545 PM PDT/545 PM MST/.

* At 445 PM PDT/445 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located near

Oatman, or 14 miles southeast of Bullhead City, moving southwest at

20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, Laughlin, Topock, Yucca, Katherine

Landing, Needles, Oatman, Desert Hills, Mojave Ranch Estates,

Mohave Valley, Big Bend Rec Area, Highway 95 And I-40, Mesquite

Creek, Arizona Village and Willow Valley.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 28.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 122 and 155.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu, get away from the water

and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike

out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to

safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

_____

