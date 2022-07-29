WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 29, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern Inyo County in south central California...

* Until 1100 PM PDT.

* At 758 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain near Shoshone. Between 0.25 and 1 inch of rain has

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Highways 178 and 127 will be impacted.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Shoshone, Death Valley Junction and Tecopa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM PDT THIS

EVENING FOR CENTRAL INYO COUNTY...

At 758 PM PDT, Local law enforcement reported flooding across

Highway 190 in Furnace Creek between Beatty Junction and Furnace

Creek Wash Rd due to flooding from earlier heavy rainfall. This road

was impassable but conditions are improving and the road is now

passable. Other locations in Furnace Creek and Badwater Basin may

still be seeing flooding issues over the next hour.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding.

SOURCE...Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, slot canyons, normally dry washes and some

roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Furnace Creek, Badwater Basin and Texas Springs Campground.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

