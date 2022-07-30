WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1247 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.Monsoonal moisture in place over the region will lead to numerous

thunderstorms Saturday...especially during the afternoon and evening

hours. Storms will produce heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding.

This risk will be greatest for burn scars, but roads and poor

drainage areas could also experience flooding.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms producing excessive

rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following

areas, Morongo Basin and Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN...From 11 AM PDT this morning through 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. If you come across a flooded

roadway, turn around, don't drown.

