Sunday, July 31, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern Inyo County in south central California...

San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 500 PM PDT.

* At 249 PM PDT, The warning for southeast Inyo County including

Death Valley National Park has been extended until 5 PM. Local

officials in Death Valley have reported significant flooding

occurring across Death Valley National Park that has required

closing Highway 190 from Death Valley to Highway 395 in the Owens

Valley.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, Shoshone, Texas Springs

Campground, Death Valley Junction and Homewood Canyon-Valley Wells.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

