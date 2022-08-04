WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

257 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast California and south central Nevada,

including the following areas, in southeast California, Death

Valley National Park, Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley, Western

Mojave Desert and White Mountains of Inyo County. In south central

Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County.

* WHEN...From 2 PM PDT this afternoon through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Several rounds of thunderstorms are possible this afternoon

through Friday evening, including overnight tonight. These

storms will likely contain heavy rain and may cause flash

flooding.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather