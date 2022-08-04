WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1051 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 11 AM PDT this morning for a portion of southern California, including the following county, San Bernardino. Heavier rain has ended and any additional rainfall is expected to be light. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather