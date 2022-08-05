WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

533 PM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING

FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

At 533 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly. Emergency management in Twentynine Palms recently

reported water flowing over SR 62 near Utah Trail.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine Palms Airport,

Joshua Tree Lake Campground and Joshua Tree.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

