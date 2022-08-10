WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 326 PM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern California and southern Nevada, including the following counties, in southern California, San Bernardino. In southern Nevada, Clark. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 325 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Searchlight, Primm, Nipton Road Mile Marker 3, Nipton, Cal- Nev-Ari, Nipton And Ivanpah Roads, Cottonwood Cove Campground, Cottonwood Cove and Mountain Pass. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather