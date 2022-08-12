WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 12, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 845 PM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY... At 845 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms beginning to taper off along Highway 62. However, an estimated one inch of rain has fallen between mile markers 119 and 123 since 745 PM PDT, which is likely causing flash flooding. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Vidal Junction, Big River and Earp. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. ...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284...285 AND 624... Winds have diminished and humidities are rising across the area. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather