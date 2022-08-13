WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

402 PM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT THIS

EVENING FOR SOUTHERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

At 402 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain in Joshua Tree. California Highway Patrol

reported flooding across all four lanes of State Route 62 by

Hillview Road in Joshua Tree, CA. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned

area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree

Lake Campground, Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

