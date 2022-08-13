WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

616 PM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM PDT THIS

EVENING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

At 616 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain fell from thunderstorms prior to 6 pm around the intersection

of Highway 95 and I-40 and also along Highway 95 just south of

Needles. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Highway 95 just of Needles and the intersection of Highway 95 And

I-40

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

