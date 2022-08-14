WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

114 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

At 114 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain acrossNew York and Castle Mountain as well as eastern Mojave

Preserve. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Mid Hills Campground....Ivanpah Road...Lanfair Road...Black Canyon

Road.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

