WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern Inyo County in south central California...

Southeastern Nye County in south central Nevada...

* Until 630 PM PDT.

* At 325 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain north of Pahrump and near Shoshone. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Additional storms may

develop westward towards Death Valley Junction.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Pahrump, Shoshone, Death Valley Junction and Tecopa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

