WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 645 PM PDT.

* At 329 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area with flowing water

over Highway 95. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Vidal Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 331 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, I-15 Between Victorville

And Barstow, northern Lucerne Valley, Adelanto, Phelan,

Mountain View Acres, Oro Grande and Helendale.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

At 332 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley and Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley

And Barstow.

