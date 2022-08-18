WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

821 PM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST/10 PM PDT/

THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MOHAVE AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES...

At 821 PM MST /821 PM PDT/, As of 820 pm...Heavy thunderstorms

continued near Parker and Vidal Junction. Rainfall estimates of 1 to

2 inches have been detected in this area and flash flooding is

likely. Impacts to US 95 near Vidal Junction as well as Parker Dam

Road are expected.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Lake Havasu City, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Parker Dam, Desert

Hills, Vidal Junction, Big River, Earp, Three Dunes Campground,

Black Meadow Landing Campground and Cattail Cove State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather