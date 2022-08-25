WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1157 PM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MST\/MIDNIGHT PDT\/ TONIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch will expire for portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. The threat of additional heavy rain leading to flash flooding has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch will expire at Midnight MST\/Midnight PDT\/ tonight. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather