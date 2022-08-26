WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

157 AM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING

FOR SOUTHEASTERN INYO COUNTY...

Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat from the heavy

rain that ended prior to midnight across the area encompassing Death

Valley National Park and Shoshone. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather