WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 514 PM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected in far southeast San Bernardino County, along the Parker Strip. * WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following county, San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 815 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 513 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Parker Dam, Earp, Big River and Black Meadow Landing Campground. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather