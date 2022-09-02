WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 2, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 715 PM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM PDT FOR CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY... At 714 PM PDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Kelso to 10 miles northeast of Amboy, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include... Kelso and Amboy. This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 65 and 88. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather