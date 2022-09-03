WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1155 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week.

High and low temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees above normal are

expected through Tuesday.

* WHERE...Southern Nevada, southeast California and the Colorado

River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...A prolonged period of excessive heat will

significantly increase the potential for heat-related

illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in

outdoor activities. Those without access to adequate or

reliable cooling or hydration will be at most risk, but much

of the population could be susceptible to impacts as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

