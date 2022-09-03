WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 506 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL INYO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM PDT... The storm just east of Furnace Creek has weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Very heavy rain has fallen with this storm, and a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for the area until 730 PM PDT. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather