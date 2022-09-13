WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

251 PM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM PDT

FOR CENTRAL INYO COUNTY...

At 250 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Panamint

Springs, or 25 miles southwest of Stovepipe Wells, moving east at 15

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Panamint Springs and Darwin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

