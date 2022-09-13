WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 310 PM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL INYO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM PDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather