AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 252 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southeast California, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Morongo Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following area, Eastern Mojave Desert. Low-water crossings may be flooded.