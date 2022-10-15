WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

408 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PDT THIS

EVENING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

At 408 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to

0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Highway 62 between Twentynine Palms and mile marker 69 and Utah

Trail Road.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather