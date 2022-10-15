WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

606 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 AM PDT Sunday for portions

of northwest Arizona and southeast California.

RIVERSIDE AND NORTHEASTERN SAN DIEGO COUNTIES...

Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures. More showers will move through this evening.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 AM PDT Sunday for a

portion of Southwest California.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather