WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 411 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...In California, Owens Valley, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County and Western Clark and Southern Nye County. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Periods of blowing dust will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.