WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

400 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Owens Valley and Death Valley National Park.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

