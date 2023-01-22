WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

313 PM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...In California, Owens Valley. In Nevada, Esmeralda and

Central Nye County.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau. In Nevada, Lincoln

County, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range and Las Vegas

Valley.

result. Dangerous boating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drivers should be prepared to encounter

strong crosswinds that could make driving increasingly difficult

along Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and the Utah stateline,

Interstate 40 between Barstow and Kingman, Interstate 15 between

Barstow and the Nevada stateline, State Highway 163 in southern

Nevada, and State Route 68 in northwestern Arizona.

